Hollyoaks 05/05 - Esther Finds Kim's Lair In The Attic

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 5th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Esther realises that Kim is going after Grace when she finds Kim’s lair in the attic.

Darcy is quietly devastated about Adam and Maxine’s impending nuptials and uses Toby to sabotage their plans.

Lisa wants to stop Louis and Simone's plans and hopes she’s changed her mum’s mind when she suggests that she could run for local councillor.

Nancy tells Darren what happened between her and Kyle but is surprised by his reaction. Later,Darren steals an packet of marijuana from Kyle’s car and promises Nancy to give her a brighter future.​​​