Hollyoaks 06/01 - Diane Brings Her Niece, Lily, To Stay But Tony Isn't Happy

SPOILER ALERT!
Scott returns from holiday to see that Diane is back. She’s brought her niece, Lily to stay but Tony isn’t happy. He’s forced to apologise to Lily when she overhears, can he convince her to stay?
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th January.
Coronation Street 01/07 - Steve's back and wants Tony out
Hollyoaks 16/12 - Diane decides she’s leaving the village with the twins, can Tony and Sinead convince her to stay?
Coronation Street 27/02 - It's a close shave for Tracy and Tony
Emmerdale 10/01 – David isn’t happy when Leyla returns to the village
Coronation Street 07/12 – Desperate Kylie is caught in the act
Coronation Street 25/02 - It's a close shave for Tracy and Tony
Coronation Street 16/11 - Tony offers everything to Liz
Coronation Street 04/11 - Tony causes friction in The Rovers
Hollyoaks 28/09 - Diane is sure that Tony is poisoning her
Coronation Street 30/03 - Tony struggles to contain volcanic Tracy
Coronation Street 06/10 – Tony's suspicions about Liz begin to mount
Hollyoaks 12/12 - Holly makes a devastating discovery but what will she do with the findings?
Hollyoaks 29/06 - Diane maintains that Tony is guilty
Hollyoaks 17/07 – Diane struggles to cope with Tony’s cancer
Hollyoaks 21/10 - Cindy, Dirk, Sienna, Tony and Diane unite in grief
Coronation Street 5/03 – Owen is put under pressure
17/09 – Ally evicts Martha from the Kane household
Emmerdale 09/6 - Emma's out on her ear - but for how long?