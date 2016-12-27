Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 06/01 - Diane Brings Her Niece, Lily, To Stay But Tony Isn't Happy

Hollyoaks 06/01 - Diane Brings Her Niece, Lily, To Stay But Tony Isn't Happy

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 02:00

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 6th January.

SPOILER ALERT!

Scott returns from holiday to see that Diane is back. She’s brought her niece, Lily to stay but Tony isn’t happy. He’s forced to apologise to Lily when she overhears, can he convince her to stay?

 
 

Related tags: #Guide

+

You might also like

Comments