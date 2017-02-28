Hollyoaks 08/03 - James Takes John Paul On A Drive...

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 8th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Jack is still trying to win over Frankie, but she’s too busy with Diego and her new business. Myra is still tempted by the thought of her happy ever after in Spain, while Sally makes Frankie doubt Diego’s intentions.

Cleo decides that she needs a night out and orders Goldie and Sienna to come with her. They bump into Warren and Joel with embarrassing consequences.

James buys a new sports car and takes John Paul on a drive. John Paul is concerned by James’ dangerously fast driving. James stops the car at the top of a slope​​...