Hollyoaks 08/05 - Hunter's Secret Stash Of Sexy Drawings Of Neeta Are Discovered

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 8th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Darcy offers to help Jesse when the stripper for Adam’s stag do cancels last minute, but Adam is later mortified when he realises that his stripper is Darcy! He races out of his stag do but Darcy kisses him and makes him question whether he should marry Maxine. Elsewhere, Maxine is overwhelmed when Neeta and Nancy surprise her with a new wedding dress.

Simone is floored when Cindy announces that she’s running for councillor too.

Hunter pales when Prince finds a folder of sexy pictures that he’s drawn of Neeta. He chases his brother and accidentally leaves the folder on Neeta’s desk.​​

