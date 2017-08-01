Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 08/08 - Holly And Cindy Suspect That Dirk Has Killed Armstrong

Soaps

Hollyoaks 08/08 - Holly And Cindy Suspect That Dirk Has Killed Armstrong

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 01:15

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 8th August.

SPOILER ALERT!

Hunter rings in sick for his shift at The Dog but Zack drops him in it. Mac heads round to theMcQueen’s to confront Hunter and discovers he lied because he was with a girl…

Holly and Cindy suspect that Dirk has killed Armstrong when they discover Armstrong’s badge in the bin, and Armstrong seemingly goes missing.

Zack promises Courtney he will tell Leela about shouting at Daniel but Leela plans a special day with Zack at the Beach bar and Zack fails to tell her. He promises Courtney he won’t mess up again but when Daniel starts crying, Zack fills with anger.

