Hollyoaks 09/05 - Nick And Tegan's Fling Heats Up

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 9th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Hunter realises that he’s left his saucy sketches on Neeta’s desk and orders Prince to help him get them back. They sneak into school after hours but are shocked to see injured Shane.Holly helps Cindy with her local election campaign.

Zack surprises Leela with champagne and oysters. Leela secretly baulks at the thought of eating oysters, while Zack pretends that he eats them all the time. He’s caught out when he has an allergic reaction and has to be rushed to hospital. Elsewhere, Tegan is mortified when an old man catches her in full seduction mode while she’s waiting for Nick. She warns Nick that she’s not carrying on with their fling until he dumps Holly.​