Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 09/05 - Nick And Tegan's Fling Heats Up

Soaps

Hollyoaks 09/05 - Nick And Tegan's Fling Heats Up

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 11:10

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 9th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Hunter realises that he’s left his saucy sketches on Neeta’s desk and orders Prince to help him get them back. They sneak into school after hours but are shocked to see injured Shane.Holly helps Cindy with her local election campaign.

Zack surprises Leela with champagne and oysters. Leela secretly baulks at the thought of eating oysters, while Zack pretends that he eats them all the time. He’s caught out when he has an allergic reaction and has to be rushed to hospital. Elsewhere, Tegan is mortified when an old man catches her in full seduction mode while she’s waiting for Nick. She warns Nick that she’s not carrying on with their fling until he dumps Holly.​

by Pascale Day
#Hollyoaks

You might also like

Hollyoaks 22/06 - Grace is mortified about her latest fling with Kim
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/01 – David and Eva fear for Kylie's safety
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/10 – Tina and Tracy’s feud escalates
By the editorial team
17/12 - It's a close call for Fiz and Tyrone
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 19/01 - ​Maxine and Theresa find themselves in grave danger
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 08/12 - Cleo And Tegan Vow To Find Celine
By the editorial team
22/06 - Gennie catches Chas and Cameron
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 13/7 - Tegan meets with Diane and begs her not to go
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 19/1 - Leela and Tegan confront Cameron
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 15/06 - Tegan is put-out by the return of loved-up Leela and Ziggy
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 09/10– Tegan and Ziggy panic whilst stuck in the lift
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 3/03 – Can Tegan and Fraser keep their affair a secret?
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 22/9 - Eva Watches Jack Sleeping - Armed With A Gun
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 12/12 - Nick Confronts Tegan About Some Missing Drugs
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 09/12 - Nick Stops Tegan Making A Dangerous Mistake
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 02/9 - Jenny's Exposed In The Factory
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 19/8 - Mum's the word for Michelle
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 16/5 - Jenny's haunted by her past
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 25/3 - Carla refuses to dance to Tracy's tune
By the editorial team