Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 10/04 - Nancy Bumps Into An Ex At Her MS Support Group

Soaps

Hollyoaks 10/04 - Nancy Bumps Into An Ex At Her MS Support Group

Pascale Day by Pascale Day

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 10th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

Liam is painfully grieving for Eva and his fury grows when he witnesses Grace’s happiness. He calls DS Thorpe for an update on his latest plan for revenge.

Liam goes to the garage to try and find the gun that Grace shot him with to use as evidence. Warren catches him and Liam asks for his help. Meanwhile, Esther is terrified when Liam locks her in a container and leaves her there.

​​Courtney encourages Nancy to attend an MS support group but Nancy is shocked when she bumps into her first ever boyfriend, Kyle who also has MS. There’s a hint of a spark as they reminisce about old times and she feels guilty when she doesn’t tell Darren about Kyle.

Scott is desperately searching for his biological mum. He’s devastated when Lynette gives him a letter from his birth mother, which asks him not to find her.

It’s awkward between Joel and Cleo when he turns up at the McQueen’s. Cleo is jealous when Joel gives Lisa a hug to say thank you for helping him out.​
by Pascale Day
#Guide

you might also like

Emmerdale 07/4 - Chrissie confronts her father Lawrence

by the editorial team

14/02 - Bianca makes a shocking discovery about her business

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 06/01 – Tina gets Peter into trouble

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 11/11 – Will Roy support Hayley?

by the editorial team

Emmerdale 16/5 - Tracey steps in to support David

by the editorial team

Eastenders 17/3 - Mick grows frustrated at the lack of answers about Ollie

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 09/10 - Hayley wants Roy to help plan her final days

by the editorial team

26/12 – Jacqui leans on Tony for support

by the editorial team

16/03 - Peter's lie is discovered

by the editorial team

Emmerdale 7/03 – Belle struggles with Gemma’s death

by the editorial team

Eastenders 15/03 - The Carter family are thrown into panic

by the editorial team

Hollyoaks 09/07 – Nancy is forced into a corner

by the editorial team

Eastenders 02/12 - Jane Is Offered Words Of Support By Stacey

by the editorial team

Eastenders 16/5 - Kathy and Sharon offer their support to Phil

by the editorial team

Eastenders 24/06 – The Carters support Dean

by the editorial team

Emmerdale 02/09 - Rhona's desperate for Paddy's support

by the editorial team

Eastenders 29/2 - ​Whitney is devastated when Nancy arrives at Sonia’s with her belongings

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 27/02 - Sally Learns Some Home Truths About Her Girls

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 02/11 - Alya's secrets and lies haunt her

by the editorial team

Coronation Street 31/08 - Carla gets her just desserts at the Bistro

by the editorial team

Emmerdale 11/06 - A confused Debbie visits her mum in prison

by the editorial team