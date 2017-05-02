Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 11/05 - Hunter Reveals Who Shane Really Is

Soaps

Hollyoaks 11/05 - Hunter Reveals Who Shane Really Is

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 11:25

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 11th May.

SPOILER ALERT!

Shane lies to Neeta that he needs to take back the camera equipment that ‘his’ company sold to the school. Neeta is won over by Shane’s charm when he invites her for lunch. She agrees to hand overt he equipment, but Hunter reveals the truth about who Shane really is. Prince is furious at his brother, and gives Neeta the folder of Hunter’s saucy drawings.

Darcy goes to the salon and forces Jesse to talk to her but is irritated by Goldie and Jesse’s relationship. Darcy sabotages Goldie’s next appointment with Courtney so that she can be the hero and save the day. She gets Jesse on side.Tegan tells Leela about her fling with Nick, while Zack storms over to the Cunningham’s and gives Nick 24 hours to tell Holly, or he will. Tegan takes a pregnancy test but drops it in the bin whenCourtney interrupts her. She fishes it out and is stunned to see that it’s positive. However, Nick doesn’t want to know and tells her that she was just a bit of fun.​

by Pascale Day
#Hollyoaks

You might also like

Hollyoaks 20/9 - Billy Threatens To Expose Who Jack Really Is To His Family
By the editorial team
17/05 - Dexter discovers who Jacob really is
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 30/01 - Joel Is Distracted When He Keeps Getting Texts From Shane
By the editorial team
Eastenders 19/10 - Pam does her best to get to the bottom of what is really going on with Les
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 22/02 - Sienna Is Suspicious When Joel Hands A Bag Of Cash To Shane
By the editorial team
04/04 - Who will Texas choose
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 01/02 - Grace Reveals She's In Love With Esther
By the editorial team
9/11 - Will Sinead really leave Hollyoaks?
By the editorial team
01/03 – Maxine is in mortal danger
By the editorial team
Hollyoaks 10/05 - Zack Spots Nick And Tegan Kissing
By the editorial team
08/10 – Darren blames Nancy for the premature birth
By the editorial team
Eastenders 12/02 - Lauren lets slip she knows what really happened to Lucy
By the editorial team
Eastenders 16/2 - A terrified Kathy warns Gavin she’ll call the police
By the editorial team
Coronation Street 5/10 - Sally clings on to her wedding dreams
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 27/07 - Robert's destruction
By the editorial team
Eastenders 25/11 – Bobby goes missing
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 01/09 – Destructive Ross’s grief turns to fury
By the editorial team
Emmerdale 01/05 – Donna’s diagnosis sends shockwaves
By the editorial team
Eastenders 27/03 – The day of the funeral arrives
By the editorial team
EastEnders 30/12 – Ronnie wants to get Carl away from Roxy
By the editorial team