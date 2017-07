Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 11th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Maxine is desperate for her dinner party to be perfect but with her, Adam, Darcy, Jesse, Grace and Tracey in attendance – plus nosey Cindy living next door – it descends into chaos. Adam can’t hide his anger when scheming Darcy proposes to Jesse.

Neeta is guilted into agreeing to have a baby with Mac when excited Alfie tells her it would be a blessing after losing Nathan. Later, she tells Hunter the news and he asks her to leave.