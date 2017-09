Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 11th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Lisa is debating being a surrogate for Louis and Simone after chatting with Zack.

Lily is devastated when she finds out that it’s unlikely she’ll get into Oxford or Cambridge because of her GCSE results. Still determined not to self-harm, she decides to bunk off school with Prince and miss the chance of being head girl.