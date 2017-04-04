Hollyoaks 14/04 - Sally Questions Whether Living With Neeta Is The Right Thing To Do

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 14th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Mercedes is stunned when Freddie turns up with Lexi and asks her to take her. Meanwhile, Marnie is furious when Mac accuses her of being a bad parent and plots to step up her revenge plan.

Neeta is eternally optimistic when her and Sally have to move out of their flat because of pest control issues. They meet with an estate agent but Neeta lies that her and Sally are a couple to hide the fact that she’s got a bad credit score. Something the estate agent says makes Sally question whether living with Neeta is the right thing to do, leaving Neeta dismayed. However, Neeta won’t let Sally push her away and produces keys to their new home.