Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 14/04 - Sally Questions Whether Living With Neeta Is The Right Thing To Do

Soaps

Hollyoaks 14/04 - Sally Questions Whether Living With Neeta Is The Right Thing To Do

Pascale Day ByPascale Day

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 14th April.

SPOILER ALERT!

Mercedes is stunned when Freddie turns up with Lexi and asks her to take her. Meanwhile, Marnie is furious when Mac accuses her of being a bad parent and plots to step up her revenge plan.

Neeta is eternally optimistic when her and Sally have to move out of their flat because of pest control issues. They meet with an estate agent but Neeta lies that her and Sally are a couple to hide the fact that she’s got a bad credit score. Something the estate agent says makes Sally question whether living with Neeta is the right thing to do, leaving Neeta dismayed. However, Neeta won’t let Sally push her away and produces keys to their new home.

ByPascale Day
#Guide

You might also like like

Hollyoaks 25/7 - Neeta is helping Jesse and Adam with the salon

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 13/9 - Neeta Looks Radiant As She Walks Down The Aisle

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 30/12 - Anna Has The New Year From Hell

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 03/11 - Jason starts to wonder whether Cindy is right about a killer at the hospital

By the editorial team

07/05 - Mercedes gives Mitzeee a push in the right direction

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 14/05 - Dirk and Cindy wed, but has Cindy made the right decision?

By the editorial team

Eastenders 12/2 - Denise is left wondering if she has made the right decision

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 05/01 – Missing Max causes panic among the Platts

By the editorial team

Emmerdale 01/08 – Moira tries to show Adam the horror of drugs

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 27/10 - Ellie pretends to be her dad and texts Neeta

By the editorial team

Hollyoaks 27/02 - The Grieving Nightingales Prepare For A Funeral

By the editorial team

14/05 - Dr Browning reveals he's buying the club

By the editorial team

Eastenders 13/9 - Sonia's Offered A New Job Away From The Square

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 02/9 - Jenny's Exposed In The Factory

By the editorial team

Emmerdale 10/5 - Cain has got the wrong man

By the editorial team

Coronation Street 15/04 - Gary takes the fall for Izzy

By the editorial team

Eastenders 5/2 - ​Shirley arrives at The Vic to meet Ronnie and Linda

By the editorial team

Emmerdale 6/1 - Who's the Daddy?

By the editorial team

Emmerdale 27/08 – Is it time for Aaron to stop running from the truth?

By the editorial team

EastEnders 08/08 - Lauren is back in the square

By the editorial team

EastEnders 12/07 - The day of the trial

By the editorial team