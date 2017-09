Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 14th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Warren walks in on Sienna in her wedding dress but when things heat up, Sienna pushes Warren away.

​

It’s potentially Darren’s last day of freedom but Nancy goes to work instead of spending it with him and the kids. Darren turns up at the school to surprise her with a picnic but she’s furious and sends him away. Later, gambling addict Darren goes to Damon’s bar for poker night.