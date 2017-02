Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 15th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Myra is at the hospital. Her baby reminds her of Diego and Myra’s blindsided when Diego turns up at the hospital.

Joel finds Cleo in Nightingale’s and is floored when Cleo tells him aboutBart being back – a ghost from Joel’s past. Lisa tells Mac that everyone needs to know the truth.​