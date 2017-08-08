Hollyoaks 15/08 - Neeta Gets Jealous

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 15th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Sienna panics when she can’t find the necklace Warren bought her and runs out of hospital. Warren and Joel return to discover Sienna gone and think she’s done a runner. When searching in The Folly, Sienna bumps into Kim who brings her back to hospital.

Darcy and Jesse plan a BBQ to celebrate their engagement whilst Grace meets up with a private investigator to find out dirt on Darcy. Later, Darcy turns to her mystery man for help again.Tegan applies for the receptionist’s job at Hollyoaks High but it’s up to Misbah to give her a glowing reference… Tegan tries to get somebody else to do the reference but when she arrives at the hospital to pick it up, she discovers her plan has failed.

Neeta is jealous when she sees Hunter kiss Peri on their date.