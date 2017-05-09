Hollyoaks 16/05 - Zack Urges Leela To Make Up Her Mind

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 16th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Zack wants things to go back to normal with him and Leela. Spurred on by his mum and dad’s seemingly perfect relationship, Zack tells Leela to make up her mind whether or not she wants to be with him. Simone tells Louis that she wishes Zack could be with a nice girl like Cleo. Meanwhile,Cindy returns from holiday and immediately locks horns with political rival, Simone.James urges Marnie to get Mac’s signature on the power of attorney documents. Ellie and Alfie overhear Marnie asking Mac to “make it official” and assume their parents are planning to get re-married. Marnie takes in her devastated children when they find out the truth. Mac rips up the power of attorney documents, refusing to sign away his whole life until he gets a second opinion.