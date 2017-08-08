Hollyoaks 17/08 - Brody And Damon Take A Shine To Cleo

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 17th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Tom borrows Darren’s car with a stash of heroin in the boot. He’s pulled over by the police for driving too slow just as Darren and Nancy arrive at the scene.

Holly is surprised to see Brody in Hollyoaks, and both Brody and Damon take a shine to Cleo. Damon and Brody go head to head for her affections, but Brody ends up kissing Cleo which Joel witnesses. Tegan witnesses Yasmine struggling to breath and brings her to hospital. However, Misbah is furious to see Tegan giving Yasmine medication and warns her away.