Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 18th September.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Darcy is spooked by some information from her private investigator and asks Adam for money claiming it’s for Toby's treatment. Meanwhile, Maxine unintentionally spurs Jesse on to start wedding planning.

Myra tells Cleo to stop being silly and make up with Joel. Cleo's surprised when Joel asks her to move in with him.