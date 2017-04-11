Hollyoaks 19/04 - Nick Kisses Teagan

SPOILER ALERT!
Freddie tells Ellie that the police want to interview him about Nick today. Marnie finds Mac at the hospital and gives him the number for her doctor. Dr Monroe meets with Mac at The Dog flat but Mac is broken when he’s given a diagnosis. However, Marnie and James are blackmailing Dr Monroe tolie. Tom is shocked when Yasmine tells him about Peri and Zack. He confronts Zack and Peri has to pull Tom away, leaving Zack confused.
Nick ends up kissing Tegan, while Holly tells Alfie that she’s going to defend Nick to the police. Elsewhere, Freddie is getting riled during his police interview