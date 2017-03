Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 21st March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Scott picks up on the tension between Lily and Diane and tells them to sort it out, unaware that it’s because Lily thinks Diane was having an affair with his dad. Lily decides to get rid of the incriminating jewellery box that has made her think this and confides in Prince. When Diane warns Prince to stay away from Lily, he decides to use the jewellery box as leverage.