Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 21st April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Nick is horrified by the surprise party that Holly’s thrown for him and Leela is worried when scorned Tegan announces she wants to go to Nick’s party. Nick is furious with Holly.

Neeta asks for Hunter’s help when she realises her tablet has gone missing, suspecting that a student has stolen it. Meanwhile, Yasmine dumps the tablet on Peri to look after. Louis interrupts one of the classes to do a bag search.​