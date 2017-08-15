Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2017 / Hollyoaks 21/08 - Brody Sabotages Scott's Event

Hollyoaks 21/08 - Brody Sabotages Scott's Event

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Monday 21st August.

SPOILER ALERT!

Darren meets Shane and tells him he doesn’t want to deal anymore, but Shane won’t let him go. He and Darren decide to take Shane down together.

Mandy panics when she gets a letter from social services about Ella. Tony is shocked when he sees upset Mandy in the village and promises to help her.

Scott has arranged a ladies night at the Duke Street Social, unaware that Brody has sabotaged the event and made it a ‘ladies for ladies’ night. Farrah and Kim turn up, but Farrah finds out that Scott hasn’t told Damon about him being his brother.

Sienna tricks Warren into letting Kim move in to look after her.
