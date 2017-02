Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Shane threatens Jesse to let Goldie have some time off from the salon. Sienna is suspicious after seeing Joel hand over a bag of cash to Shane. She confronts Joel, and Warren also wants answers when he finds out Joel wants to leave the church.

Meanwhile, Warren can see what Shane’s capable of and warns a worried Joel to stay away from him. Mac is concerned that suspicious Marnie could discover his and Lisa’s affair.​