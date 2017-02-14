Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 22/02 - Ste And John Paul Have Reconnected

Hollyoaks 22/02 - Ste And John Paul Have Reconnected

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 07:15

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 22nd February.

SPOILER ALERT!

John Paul and Ste have reconnected and Ste is preparing to break up with Harry. Tegan and Courtney are confused by an angry outburst from Leela and think it’s about Daniel’s real father. Later, Tegan gives Zack hope about Leela.

