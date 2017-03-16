Hollyoaks 22/03 - Tony, Diane And Lily Are Worried By Scott's Behaviour

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 22nd March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Scott’s mum Lynette turns up at Diane and Tony’s flat. Diane panics that it has something to do with Lily’s accusation but Scott says that he needs his mum around after losing John Paul.

Scott has had one too many drinks and makes a speech in front of Lynette, Tony, Diane and Lily about how wonderful his Auntie Diane has been. They’re worried by his behaviour. Scott gives Diane a present.

The Nightingales are getting ready for the big re-launch at The Dog but Ellie is feeling the pressure and is scared about seeing Nick again.

Meanwhile, Ellie worries about Mac’s strange behaviour. Elsewhere, Leela has a new idea about who her stalker could be after recent events. Leela gets another text from her stalker. Lisa, Zack and Leela look around but find nothing and Lisa starts to think it could be Zack.​​​