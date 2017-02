Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 23rd February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Joel is stunned when he witnesses Sienna being abducted. Warren’s not interested until he receives pictures of Sienna tied up.

Shane is planning a surprise holiday for him, Goldie and the boys. Will Shane pull through or let them down again?

Sally is mortified when Neeta catches her looking at a lonely hearts column. Neeta is buoyed when she finds out about an LGBT speed dating event at Nightingale’s and Sally agrees to go.​​