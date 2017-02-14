Hollyoaks 24/02 - Sally Goes Speed Dating

EastEnders 16/07 - Speed dating at the Vic

Hollyoaks 23/02 - Joel Witnesses Sienna Being Abducted

Hollyoaks 28/05 – Will Maxine stick by Patrick?

02/01 - Frank puts the moves on Sally

Coronation Street 12/8 - Maria's good intentions backfire on Kate

Emmerdale 19/02 – Val’s surprise party is a shocker

Emmerdale 21/11 – Charity realises Jai is Archie’s father

23/11 – Lauren and Joey’s escape goes wrong

23/11 - Declan's rescue plan goes wrong

Coronation Street 03/04 - Faye delivers a bombshell to Anna

27/10 - John's injured in high-speed crash

Emmerdale 24/3 - Rhona is trying to carry on as normal

Emmerdale 2/06 - Marlon comes clean to Laurel about wanting a separation

Coronation Street 27/10 – Carla's close to uncovering Rob

Coronation Street 24/10 – Kylie's double life threatens to be exposed

Coronation Street 22/10 – Jim's hoist by his own petard

Eastenders 05/08 – Can Mick finally face his fears?

EastEnders 03/09 - Carl crashes the car with Phil

14/08 - Phil and Sharon must rescue her kidnapped son

Emmerdale 03/11 - Kerry Decides To Try Internet Dating