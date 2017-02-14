Hollyoaks 24/02 - Sally Goes Speed Dating

SPOILER ALERT!
Warren calls Prince looking for Shane. Neeta is helping Sally to get ready for speed dating.
Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 24th February.
EastEnders 16/07 - Speed dating at the Vic
Hollyoaks 23/02 - Joel Witnesses Sienna Being Abducted
Hollyoaks 28/05 – Will Maxine stick by Patrick?
02/01 - Frank puts the moves on Sally
Coronation Street 12/8 - Maria's good intentions backfire on Kate
Emmerdale 19/02 – Val’s surprise party is a shocker
Emmerdale 21/11 – Charity realises Jai is Archie’s father
23/11 – Lauren and Joey’s escape goes wrong
23/11 - Declan's rescue plan goes wrong
Coronation Street 03/04 - Faye delivers a bombshell to Anna
27/10 - John's injured in high-speed crash
Emmerdale 24/3 - Rhona is trying to carry on as normal
Emmerdale 2/06 - Marlon comes clean to Laurel about wanting a separation
Coronation Street 27/10 – Carla's close to uncovering Rob
Coronation Street 24/10 – Kylie's double life threatens to be exposed
Coronation Street 22/10 – Jim's hoist by his own petard
Eastenders 05/08 – Can Mick finally face his fears?
EastEnders 03/09 - Carl crashes the car with Phil
14/08 - Phil and Sharon must rescue her kidnapped son
Emmerdale 03/11 - Kerry Decides To Try Internet Dating