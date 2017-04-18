Hollyoaks 25/04 - Joel Pulls Up Outside The Church

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 25th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Joel pulls up outside the church. Harry visits Ste in prison who asks him to go to Amy’s funeral to say sorry on his behalf. Everyone gathers in the village to meet the funeral cars. Mike has to take over from Ryan when the emotion gets too much during the eulogy. Joel is confused to see that Warren is loitering at the church, what’s he up to?

Elsewhere, Kathy doesn’t accept Ste’s apology and Leah and Lucas overhear her say that Ste killed Amy. Ellie can’t face the World today and leaves Marnie to run the pub for Amy’s wake. Nick continues to chip away at Ellie but she finally stands up to him and swears that she won’t give up until someone believes her.​