Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Thursday 25th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Neeta orders Hunter to leave and Sally thinks that Neeta has organised the candlelit meal for her. Meanwhile, Harry and Tony visit Ste and Ste reveals that he thinks Ryan killed Amy. Harry questionsJames and decides to check the CCTV at The Loft where Ryan said he was drinking when Amy was murdered. Harry finally gets inside The Loft but the footage from the night that Amy was killed is missing.