Hollyoaks 26/04 - Tony Asks Ste To Let Harry Go

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Wednesday 26th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Darren is keeping his money worries from Nancy. Meanwhile, Kyle asks Nancy to look after some marijuana for him. Out of sympathy she agrees, but struggles to hide it from her family.

Adam and Maxine are planning a romantic day together when Darcy turns up and asks Adam to look after Toby. Darren advises Maxine to play Darcy at her own game and after a successful day withToby, Adam proposes to Maxine again.

Tony is concerned when he finds out that Harry is failing uni and asks Ste to let Harry go. Ste has to be cruel to be kind when Harry comes to visit, but Harry is confused by one of Ste’s memories from the night Amy died.​​