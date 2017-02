Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th February.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Cleo accuses Alfie of not facing up to reality when he tells her about speaking to Jade. Tabby finds a distracted Alfie sitting on the City Wall and reassures him that he’s not losing his mind – she talks to his granddad all the time. Meanwhile, Marnie’s on self-destruct, and Diego locks Esther in the campervan, hoping that with enough time she’ll forget what she’s found out. Neeta is thrown when Grace calls and asks her to bring Curtis to her.