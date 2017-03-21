Hollyoaks 28/03 - Amy Is Still Torn About Moving

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 28th March.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Alone with Ste, Leah and Lucas, Amy is still torn about moving and tears stream down her face as she listens to Ste reading to their children.

Mercedes steals the keys to James’ flat from The Dog while he’s not looking. Her and Scott let themselves into James’ home, looking for things to sell so they can pay him back with his own money.They’re intrigued when they find a key and then discover a matching trunk. Mercedes and Scott can’t believe their luck when they unearth James’ embarrassing audition DVDs from his Law School Drama Society…​