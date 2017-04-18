Hollyoaks 28/04 - Maxine Gets Too Drunk At Her Engagement Party

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 28th April.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Nancy panics when Oscar nearly finds Kyle’s drugs and she ends up taking them with her to Maxine and Adam’s party.

Maxine has organised her engagement party to perfection but Darcy has turned it into a kids’ party.The party ends in disaster when drunken Maxine is sick in front of everyone during her speech. Adam consoles her and reveals that he’s booked their wedding for two weeks-time.

Harry is irritating James with his persistence to clear Ste’s name and Ryan threatens Harry to stop meddling in the case. Harry puts up pictures of Ste from the night Amy died, hoping it might prompt someone’s memory. It does when Mercedes remembers more information about the person she saw going into Amy and Ryan’s flat. Meanwhile, Harry is furious when the pictures of Ste get taken down and accuses Ryan.

Scott nearly ruins his own chance of meeting who he thinks is his real dad.​​​