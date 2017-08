Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 29th August.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Dirk gets a voicemail from Cindy and rushes home, leaving Milo stuck at The Emporium. Meanwhile, Mandy is worried she’ll get arrested for kidnapping Ella.

Milo is going through past news stories of The Cunningham’s - what is he up to?

Hunter tells Neeta that he has an interview for an Art College in Edinburgh. Neeta later snaps at Mac but blames feeling sick, so he makes her take a pregnancy test.