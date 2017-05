Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Tuesday 30th May.

​SPOILER ALERT!

Shane has set up a living room gaming day for Prince’s return from hospital and Goldie worries that she’ll never get rid of her ex. She begs Shane to leave but he’s determined to stay for his sons, until Goldie shows him the cash that Ellie gave her and he agrees to go. However, he secretly asks Prince to leave with him.