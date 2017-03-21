Home / Soaps / Hollyoaks Spoilers and Hollyoaks Gossip 2015 / Hollyoaks 31/03 - Zack Comforts An Upset Leah

Hollyoaks 31/03 - Zack Comforts An Upset Leah

Pascale Day Published by Pascale Day
Published today at 02:00

Hollyoaks Episode Guide - Friday 31st March.

SPOILER ALERT!

Leah and Lucas have run away from the Lomax’s and Leela and Zack team up to find them. Having lost a family member when Lisa went missing, Zack knows how to comfort an upset Leah.

Related tags: #Guide

+

You might also like

Comments