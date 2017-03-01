Body-transformation photos have become somewhat of a social-media phenomenon in recent times and by now, most of us are tuned into the fact personal trainers who spend their lives exercising and Instagramming said activities don't look as sculpted in real life as they seem to online. But body-positive blogger Megan Jayne Crabbe has bucked the trend by sharing side-by-side images of herself before and after weight gain which has resulted in some rather cruel comments. Sigh.

The Internet is the best of times and the worst of times and this is proof of the latter. Allow us to introduce you to your new body-positivity muse Megan Jayne Crabbe. The UK-based blogger - who nicknames herself Bodyposipanda - has given two fingers up to the unrealistic body types that litter our social-media feeds by sharing side-by-side images of herself before and after gaining weight, insisting she's much happier now she's curvier.

In the accompanying caption, Megan explained exactly why she's found happiness now she's heavier. She wrote: "I've gained mental freedom. I've gained self love. I've gained my life back after so many years of believing that I wasn't worthy of living it because of how my body looked."



She continued by encouraging her followers to stop "chasing washboard abs" and "dropping numbers on the scale" in order to be content with life as "weight loss does not cure self hatred". Unfortunately, the post - which appeared on her Instagram account last month - attracted some nasty comments with people rushing to slam the 24 year old for "ruining" her body by gaining weight.

Rather than keep silent in the hope the trolls would eventually get bored and shut up, Megan clapped back in the best way by outing them in a ​second side-by-side post of her pre-and-post weight gain figure on her Instagram page. She captioned the image with a list of some of the insults she'd had thrown at, complete with comebacks. One read: "Wait so you just decided to RUIN your body? Nah, I just stopped torturing myself every day for not fitting an image I was never supposed to be."



Another read: "But you look so much healthier to me before. That's funny, you looked so much more intelligent to me before you equated health with weight and forgot that mental health is health too."

Megan went on to disclose details of the eating disorder she suffered as a teenager which "nearly killed" her and that it was her unhealthy habit of starving herself and "obsessively working out for hours everyday" that motivated her to gain weight. But the most poignant part the blogger ​made in her online clap back is that "happiness isn't a size" and it's something we should all take on board.



Megan finished with some words of advice for women everywhere, writing: "To every person reading this: I hope you get your freedom too, however it might look. I'll be cheering you on every step of the way. "

What do you make of Megan's body transformation? Let us know

