Home / Women in Focus / Key debates / Swimsuit Designer Body Shamed Amy Schumer And The Internet Clapped The Hell Back

Women in Focus

Swimsuit Designer Body Shamed Amy Schumer And The Internet Clapped The Hell Back

Pascale Day
By Pascale Day Published today at 15:55

If anything restores our faith in humanity, it's how quickly women come to the defence of other women when someone is hella rude to them. That is this story's saving grace after an image of comedian Amy Schumer was rudely criticised by a female swimwear designer.

Amy is the cover star of this month's InStyle magazine, which sees her looking fierce floating in a pool in a white Ralph Lauren one-piece. The publication Instagrammed the image of Ms Schumer and while most had only nice things to say, one Massachusetts swimwear designer had some other thoughts.

Comedy queen @AmySchumer makes a splash 💦 on the cover of our May Beauty Issue. Dive right in. | 📷: @carterbedloesmith; Fashion Editor: @cristinaehrlich; Hair: @kimmykuppkakes; Makeup: @andrea_tiller; Manicure: @caseynails; Pop Styling: Lynn Nigro; Production: First Light Productions

A post shared by instylemagazine (@instylemagazine) on Apr 5, 2017 at 5:31am PDT

"Come on now!" Dana Duggen wrote from her South Shore Swimwear Instagram account. " Could you not find anyone better for this cover? Not everyone should wear a swimsuit."

And if there's one thing we've learned from Ms Duggan's comments, it's not to mess with the women of Instagram, because they are not willing to accept body-shaming in any form. One commenter wrote "not everyone should be in a swimsuit?! Swimwear is not just for women who are a size 2! She is a real woman with a real body. Bravo to @instylemagazine for showcasing her. She looks beautiful."

Another said: "@southshoreswimwear not everyone should be in a swimsuit?! Explain this for me please. As a swimwear retailer do you turn away customers because they don't belong in swimsuits?" But Ms Duggan wasn't going to change her mind that easy - The Huffington​ Post reported that in a comment that now has been deleted Ms Duggan defended herself by stating her right to "freedom of speech" *Major eye roll* and subsequently added that Amy looks "like a pig."

Ancient beauty secrets revealed by an icon. Thanks 🍷🍿🍝@spanx @georgialouisesk #nuvaring

A post shared by @amyschumer on Apr 5, 2017 at 8:17am PDT

Huffpost also noted that Duggan's swimwear advice has been running since the late 1990s and as recently as 2015, she was sharing swimwear shopping advice for women with a range of different body types in Boston Magazine. They reached out to Duggan, who insisted they included that she said "The Huffington Post is the biggest piece of crap publication out there," which we're sure has been a real blow to their numbers.

“I appreciate the free press. It’s called Freedom of Speech,” she told the publication. “I’m tired of the media and publications trying to push the FAT agenda. It’s not healthy and it’s not pretty. What is wrong with featuring healthy and fit cover models?”

Ms Duggan's Instagram account is set to private and her company Facebook page is now no longer active, which is strange seeing she is such an advocate of free speech. But for every Dana Duggan, there's a hundreds of women who will stand up for those of all shapes and sizes, and their right to be correctly represented in the media. And if we know Amy Schumer, we're willing to bet she's not losing sleep over mean comments. Well done ladies, we're proud of you!

Loading...

What do you think about this? Let us know! @sofeminineUK

You might also like...

Why This Is The Only Way Women Should Respond To A Fat-Shaming Tinder Date

Mayor of London Bans Body-Shaming Advertising And It's A Mini Victory For Us All

​​Blogger Argues Fat People Deserve To Be Shamed. Internet Understandably Goes Mental

ByPascale Day

You might also like like

This Body-positive Blogger Clapped Back To Trolls Who Slammed Her For Gaining Weight In The Best Way

By the editorial team

A Female Body-builder Body-shamed Another Woman In The Gym And People Are Understandably Outraged

By the editorial team

The Perfect CV In 10 Easy Steps

By the editorial team

This Body Confidence Coach Is Destroying The "Fat Friend" Stereotype

By the editorial team

44 Things That Defied The Curse of 2016

By the editorial team

This Disturbing Photo Shows The Terrifying Reality Of Living With Domestic Abuse

By the editorial team

This Inspiring Runner Shared A Photo Of Her Cellulite For The Best Reason

By the editorial team

Woman Takes Her Boyfriend Search To The Next Level By Putting Up Wanted Posters

By the editorial team

Women in the World 2013: International Women's Day

By the editorial team

This Woman Is Setting The Record Straight For Pregnant Women Everywhere, One C-Section Photo At A Time

By the editorial team

Life coaching

By the editorial team

Work for yourself - get your small business online

By the editorial team

The Top 10 Feminist Books You HAVE To Read

By the editorial team

Mindfulness: The basics

By the editorial team

20 eco-friendly tips to help save the planet

By the editorial team

#Mermaidthighs is The Body-Positive Response to Thigh Gaps We've Been Crying Out for

By the editorial team

This Woman With Vitiligo Claps Back At Bullies By Turning Her Skin Into A Work Of Art

By the editorial team

A Real Woman Is Whatever The Hell She Wants To Be: How To Dress If You're Curvy

By the editorial team

'Cellulite Saturday' Is The New Body-positive Instagram Trend Calling Bullsh*t On Beauty Ideals

By the editorial team

How to successfully negotiate a pay rise

By the editorial team

Job hunting

By the editorial team