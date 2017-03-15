If you've ever felt intimated by the so-called 'fit fam' that are a feature in every gym, you can spare a thought for this unfortunate lady who found herself on the receiving end of some very nasty comments, courtesy of a fellow female. The unnamed woman had her love handles called out on social media by body-builder Diana Andrews who frankly should know better and the Internet is leaping to her defence.

Picture the scene: you're going about your business on the treadmill - how fast or how slow you're going is no one's business but your own - and you feel the glare of someone's eyes on your back. That's basically what happened to an unnamed gym goer who had her love handles called out and plastered over social media with some pretty vile comments, courtesy of a female body-builder named Diana Andrews, recently.

Diana has come under fierce criticism for posting a photo of the lady on Snapchat, captioned with the words: "Love handles." Shockingly, that's not the worst part. The fitness fanatic then proceeded to upload a second snap which read: "Bet she's ordering 🍔🍔🍔 for delivery" - referring to the fact the woman was on her phone as she got in some miles on the treadmill.

The offending Snaps were shared on Instagram and the body-positive community were quick to proudly upload pictures of their own love handles in support of Diana's unassuming victim. One user commented: "Body shaming someone who's training in the gym because is not skinny like yourself, and posting pictures of her saying "look she's probably ordering a burger" now that's very evil. I'm not commenting further."

Diana has since explained her actions, claiming in the lengthy apology she posted on following the incident. She wrote: "I want to explain my self (sic) for what I have done Tuesday evening after my training session. I saw this girl walking on the treadmill, talking on her phone and I made a video and added a comment that she's probably ordering take away. The whole point of this video was that she's using her phone while on the treadmill. The whole story was turned upside down by taking a screenshot and adding comments that I'm body shaming this woman. I would never do this, it's not who I am. I'm always encouraging ppl (sic) to do their best and push them selfs (sic). I'm here to motivate, especially women, not to be afraid and get that work done. Ppl (sic) that know me knows I'm not a bully."

