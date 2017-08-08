Instagram is normally synonymous with picture-perfect images - airbrushed and filtered within an inch of their lives - but not if you're Miss Hilary Duff. The star has shared an un re-touched bikini photo on her account in a two fingers up to body-shaming magazines and websites who are quick to point out celebs' flaws.

As a well-known Hollywood actress, unfortunately Hilary Duff is no stranger to criticism when it comes to her body. But right now she's having none of it - the star, who is on holiday with her son Lucas, posted a pic of her natural bikini body on Instagram this week to call out those - "you know who you are!" - who are all too ready to critique her body.

"I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages," she begins. "I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' - well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go.

"Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well."

And she finished the post with a beautiful hashtag: "#kissmyass".

Her post is in response to tabloid sites that have openly shamed Duff about her body, and continue to do the same with other "celeb flaws". What these sites often forget is that celebrities are just people who are not invincible and not immune to criticism, much like you and me. And as humans sometimes our bodies change, such as when you have a child, like Duff did five years ago. So let's leave her to have some holiday fun with her son and find something better to do with our time, yeah?

