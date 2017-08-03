It's easy to be critical of yourself when you're just a double tap and scroll away from Instagram perfection. But French blogger Louise Aubery isn't having any of it. In her latest Instagram post, she's teaching us critical thinkers a little bit of self love.

Fitness blogger Louise, a student at Sciences Po Paris and UC Berkeley with over 50,000 Instagram followers, recently uploaded a snap to her Insta account that shows a side by side comparison of the same photo, annotated with how her followers see her versus how she sees herself.

The annotations say that while other people may tend to see her big smile, long legs and strong butt, all she sees is a big nose, back fat and cellulite.

"I am guilty," she wrote in the accompanying caption. "I am here to always be completely honest, because I feel social media needs more of it. As much as I preach self love and truly made some progress accepting myself, there is something I really struggle with: pictures."

She admitted that when she sees pictures of herself, she does the same thing we all do - she criticises it mercilessly: "I always see what is wrong. 'Too close', 'my nose appears too big', 'my legs look too white'. 'I look terrible' this is usually what follows when someone shows me a picture they took of me."

Louise dedicates many of her Insta posts to boosting the confidence of her followers, often asking them to work on their body postivity. She admitted in this particular one, though, that when she looks at other people, she always tends to focus on their assets. But, in an effort to embrace how she looks, she's encouraging others to focus on looking at themselves in a positive light rather than being self-critical.

"We really need to learn not to be so harsh on ourselves. It is not healthy. I am going to work on it, and I hope you will too."

