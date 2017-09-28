Home / Women in Focus / Key debates / This Masseuist Licked A Woman’s Vagina During Her Massage And It's Not On

This Masseuist Licked A Woman’s Vagina During Her Massage And It's Not On

By Rose Adams Published today at 14:35

You'd expect a massage to leave you feeling renewed and relaxed, but for this poor woman it was a completely different story when the massuse she booked committed the ultimate abuse of trust; leaving her violated and mortified.

When you fancy a treat to unwind and indulge in some relaxation, it's more than likely your first port of call (second to a glass of vino) would be to book a relaxing massage to relieve the stress of tension of our busy lives. You wouldn't, however, ever expect said massage to include non-consensual touching of your genitals but that's exactly what happened to a mortified female at a massage parlour in Maryland, USA.

According to The Daily Mail, 'Jane Doe' is filing a lawsuit against her massuse, 24-year-old Habtamu Gebreselassie, accusing him of pulling off the towel she was wearing and licking her vagina "without invitation, warning or consent" before he "fell to his knees and apologised".

Twenty-something Jane was in the final 15 minutes of her 90-minute treatment ​when the assault happened. As is common for this type of treatment, she had been naked except for the sheet she was wearing and an eye mask covering her sight, when this particular masseuist thought he had the right to abuse her at her most vulnerable.

He removed the sheet and then licked her vagina - leaving her understandably "fearful and in shock" - before quickly apologising, the suit says. It also claims he refused to leave the room until she told him more than six times that they were "done".

The massage parlour named 'Massage Envy' where the event took place is part of a nationwide chain across the pond, so of course Jane had every reason to feel safe in his and the company's care. What's even more shocking about this case is that Habtamu has been accused by three other woman of similar acts of sexual abuse, and has been charged for two of the alleged incidents.

Jane is now suing for more than $25 million in damages for "fear, emotional distress and humiliation" that she will suffer "for the rest of her life".

Have you ever had a bad massage experience? Share them with us @soFeminineUK

by Rose Adams

