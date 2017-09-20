A Nasty Women Exhibition Is Opening In London

Nasty women of the UK rejoice! There's now a whole exhibition dedicated to you ferocious females taking place in London this week and you're going to want to mark the details in your diary if you consider yourself a feminist.

It pays to be a nasty woman - the term so famously used by Donald Trump to describe his once rival Hillary Clinton. Now, a fundraising art group of the same name are using their ferocious female powers to raise essential funds for women's charities through art.

Nasty Women are making their mark on UK soil for the first time this week with a feminist exhibition themed around sexism and works on display include pieces from a wide range of disciplines, including: photography, film, fine art, animation, embroidery, and sculpture.

​The exhibition is free to attend with specialist ticketed events costing from £6.96 - all money raised will be donated to Rape Crisis England and Wales and Women for Women International.

The exhibition's curator Paige Hawley said: "It’s been a wonderful experience to curate Nasty Women’s first exhibition in London. We have selected a range of established and emerging artists for Nasty Women Exhibition: London who will showcase pieces that are politically charged, raise the issues of women’s rights, and challenge the society we live in.”

Nasty Women: London takes place this weekend (22nd-24th September) at Stour Space, 7 Roach Road, Hackney Wick, E3 2P

Will you be visiting the Nasty Women London x Creative Debuts exhibition? Share your pictures with us

