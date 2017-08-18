Picture-proof Toned AF Personal Trainers Have Cellulite, Too

With all the retouching, photoshopping and Facetuning saturating our social-media feeds, it's easy to take everything we see for face value, including the impossibly flat stomachs of fitness bloggers. It also makes it hard to believe that those at their fitness peak don't suffer the same body hang-ups us pizza lovers do, but fitness blogger and Instagram star Sophie Allen is here to tell us otherwise.

In the least-shocking-news you'll read today: it turns out we all have cellulite. Whether you go to the gym every day religiously or order too much Domino's pizza every Sunday without fail; that dreaded orange peel across the butt, thighs and legs affects us all. So if this is the case, why the hell shouldn't we embrace it? Oh yeah, because society tell us not to.

So when an incredibly-fit personal trainer stripped back the filters to tell us otherwise, you're damn right to listen and bow down to her. Enter: Australian gym goer and fitness blogger Sophie Allen who's calling bulls*t on the idea that women in tip-top shape don't suffer the same body hang-ups us we non-fitness bloggers do with photo evidence.

A post shared by Sophie Allen (@sophactivelife) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:23am PDT

She shared the empowering post with her 147K followers, putting the spotlight on her cellulite in all its beautiful glory, with the caption:"'UNFILTERED AF**** (sic) Just keepin' it real with y'all #ihavecellulitetoo and it appears when I squeeze my butt & disappears with the simple act of slightly tilting my hips out!



"Don't ever let Instagram take away from your achievements, cause there's a lot of editing, tilting, posing, angles, lighting and all the rest going on. We alll do it, just don't beat yourself up if you feel like you see all these celluliteless peeps out there. We have to embrace and love our bodies as they are, whilst working towards our healthiest, strongest selves."

A post shared by Sophie Allen (@sophactivelife) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:30am PDT

Placing two photos (taken seconds apart) side-by-side - one in which she's tensing her bum tightly to show the rippled skin and the other showing her pulling her hips up to smooth it out - proves the point we can't take picture-perfect Instagram images for face value as it really is all about the angles. The way you pose can make a world of difference to the appearance of your face and body which Sophie has proved.

A post shared by Sophie Allen (@sophactivelife) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:07am PDT

Let's all take a leaf out of Sophie's self-confidence book and stop comparing ourselves to the 'fit fam' on Instagram who, let's be honest, will have as many body hang-ups (and orange peel) as the rest of us - they're just better hidden behind the lighting, posing and filters etc.

Do you think the filtered photos we see on Instagram have a negative impact on women's body image? Let us know your thoughts @soFeminineUK

