Rihanna's Body Transformation In Pictures

Our girl Riri has gone through a pretty awesome body transformation recently and to be quite honest, we're all here for it. Now, if only all weight gains were treated like this... From 2005 - 2017, we celebrate Rihanna's body and all its glorious changes.

As we've witnessed too many times, when a celeb's weight changes, people are quick to criticise. When a star loses weight, they're normally praised, but can also be criticised for being too thin. When they put on weight, the pressure is way worse - people speculate, and say means things all because of a few pounds.

But weirdly, something different happened with Rihanna. She recently stepped out after putting on weight, and people were loving it. Of course, the few pounds Riri had put on were used as grist for a pregnancy rumour mill, but on the whole, this noise was drowned out by praise from fans.

Believe it or not, this Bajan beauty has been making glorious music for us for 12 whole years, and as she's grown from a shy teen to badass woman, her figure has changed along with her music. Check out her body transformation below.

What do you think of Rihanna's body transformation? Let us know!

