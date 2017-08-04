This Husband's Note To His Wife And Her 'Curvy Body' Is What Romance Is Made Of

Next time you're on the hunt for a new boyfriend, make sure you compare him to Sarah Tripp's husband, Robbie. He took to Instagram this week to praise his wife and her beautiful body, encouraging other women to embrace their bodies because there are plenty of men out there who love a curvy gurl. And yes, he is our new boyfriend benchmark.

Forget flowers and chocolates - this is what real romance is made of. Author Robbie Tripp took to Instagram recently to praise his wife for her "thick thighs, big booty" and "cute little side roll".

"I love this woman and her curvy body," he begins the post, featuring a snap of him and wife, fashion blogger Sarah Tripp, before going on to explain that his taste in women was often ridiculed by his friends when he was younger. "As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones who were shorter and curvier, girls that the average (basic) bro might refer to as 'chubby' or even 'fat'.

"Then, as I became a man and started to educate myself on issues such as feminism and how the media marginalizes women by portraying a very narrow and very specific standard of beauty (thin, tall, lean) I realized how many men have bought into that lie.

"There's nothing sexier to me than a woman who is both curvy and confident; this gorgeous girl I married fills out every inch of her jeans and is still the most beautiful one in the room. Guys, rethink what society has told you that you should desire. A real woman is not a porn star or a bikini mannequin or a movie character. She's real. She has beautiful stretch marks on her hips and cute little dimples on her booty.

"Girls, don't ever fool yourself by thinking you have to fit a certain mold to be loved and appreciated. There is a guy out there who is going to celebrate you for exactly who you are, someone who will love you like I love my Sarah."

Unsurprisingly, there was been a huge outpour of support for Robbie's post, with both men and women praising him for his sweet post dedicated to his wife.

"You sir are what they call AWESOME. And your wife is a beauty!" commented one user while another wrote, "She's a fox! Can't blame you for saying lovely things. It's nice to see a loving beautiful positive post. Thank you."

Both Sarah and Robbie took to Insta to respond to the positive comments they'd received. "Feeling so incredibly blessed and still in a bit of shock with the craziness of @tripp's post going absolutely viral!" Sarah said. "Hands down the best part is seeing people tag their significant other saying how much they can relate to the post and how thankful they are to have someone who loves them for who they are. there's still a lot of good in the world, and we are determined to continue to spread it as much as we can."

Robbie also used his latest picture as an opportunity to thank his followers: "It's been incredible to see the reaction from my simple post celebrating my wife and her body. So much positivity and love have come from it.

"Seeing men from around the world tagging their girlfriend/wife and telling her how much they love her curvy body has been amazing. Thanks to each and every person who has commented and messaged us with your thoughtful words. It means the absolute world to us!"

What do you think of Robbie's post? Let us know

