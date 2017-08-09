Robbie Tripp's Instagram pic dedicated to his 'curvy wife' made the Internet hella mad mostly because of the congratulatory nature of the post, namely the bit where he brings up being "teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side". Poor Robbie, you guys! But the people of Twitter came for Robbie and came for him fast - particularly plus-size model Tess Holliday.

I love this woman and her curvy body. As a teenager, I was often teased by my friends for my attraction to girls on the thicker side, ones w pic.twitter.com/j7a6NOp8UJ — Scaachi (@Scaachi) August 4, 2017

People are applauding this man for loving his wife unconditionally like they applaud Trump when he gives a speech without insulting anyone. https://t.co/Bh7E4tGmyD — Twitnter is Coming (@OhNoSheTwitnt) August 4, 2017

strong contender for least fave type of male feminist is "man who thinks liking a curvy woman is revolutionary" pic.twitter.com/BzDhhiSHNA — Julia Pugachevsky (@jaypugz) August 3, 2017

But then the Internet welcomed Tess Holliday into the ring, ready to take names and kick some self-congratulating ass. If you don't know Tess, she's kind of a big deal. Not only is she a successful plus-sized model, but she's also an advocate for plus-size ladies, for whom she runs the #EffYourBeautyStandards campaign.

💯💯💯💯This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum. Also I'm not here for someone who says transphobic things. 🚫🏆🙅🏻 #effyourbeautystandards #transwomenarewomen A post shared by Plus Model💕Wife💕Mom💕Feminist🐝 (@tessholliday) on Aug 5, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

"This is so real. Stop giving men trophies for doing the bare minimum," Tess wrote in an Instagram post about the story, which shows a screenshot of a tweet noting that a huge chasm between men saying they like curvy women and curvy women saying they like themselves. "Also I'm not here for someone who says transphobic things."

The second part of Tess' post refers to a tweet Tripp posted in 2015, referring to Caitlyn Jenner coming out as transgender. "Born a Bruce, always a Bruce," wrote Tripp. Sounds like a real cool guy.

What do you think of Tess's clap back? Let us know

