This Disturbing Photo Shows The Reality Of Living With Domestic Abuse

The last thing you expect when you meet the person you love is for that special someone to end up abusing you, but it is in fact a reality for many women. So when Inspector Jack Rowlands of the Met Police saw a scene that truly epitomised the brutal actuality of domestic violence, he decided to show the world.

Insp Rowlands' tweet looks like a scene out of a twisted horror film, but was just part of life for one domestic abuse survivor. The picture shows a staircase inside a home, where every step has been studded either side with a sharp kitchen knife, each one plunged deep into the wood of the stairs. In the centre of one step lies what appears to be a bullet or perhaps a replica, and several other steps are scattered with orange and pink cards, maybe from a board game.

"A few weeks back a colleague of mine went to a domestic assault & found this when he entered," reads the caption. "Male arrested & charged. Life saved." A Met spokesperson then went on to confirm that a 42-year-old male had been arrested and charged with common assault.

A few weeks back a colleague of mine went to a domestic assault & found this when he entered. Male arrested & charged. Life saved pic.twitter.com/HjHNFplrsO — Insp Jack Rowlands (@earlyyearscop) March 21, 2017

After the image received much attention from shocked members of the public, Rowlands said, "Lots of comments and shock about this picture. An image that raises the awareness of domestic violence and how much more is needed to be done."

According to nonprofit Living Without Abuse, domestic violence affects 1 in 4 women (and 1 in 6 men), and leads to around two women being murdered every week. Domestic abuse accounts for 16% of all violent crime, and has more repeat victims than any other crime, but is the least likely crime to be reported to the police.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, please call the National Violence Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

