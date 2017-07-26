Transgender Activist Bleeds Through Trousers In Public To Prove 'Men Have Periods Too'

Being caught off guard and bleeding through your clothes when you're on your period and in public is a nightmare situation most women pray they never have to endure. But one period-positive activist has bled freely through their lightly-coloured chinos, legs spread and on a public park bench in the hope of spreading the message that periods aren't just for women, although basic biology begs to differ.

Cassie Clemmer is a transgender artist who doesn't conform to one gender and instead chooses to use their/they're pronouns instead of he/him and she/her. The Washington DC native is a period-positive activist and while their previous work - they're the brains behind artistic project Toni the Tampon - delighted the masses, their latest stunt has provoked a mass online debate.

Happy #tdov from me and my tampon to you! #alsofromthispizzabehindme #menstruators #menstruationmatters #menstrualhealth #tampons #travelingtampon A post shared by Cass Clemmer (@cassclemmer) on Mar 31, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

Clemmer has been pictured deliberately bleeding through their trousers, legs spread, sitting on a park bench. They hold a sign up which reads: "Periods are not just for women. #Bleedingwhiletrans" - a message which has unsurprisingly angered many people, men and women alike. Alongside the controversial image, Clemmer posted a poem which detailed the struggles of being a trans who bleeds as well as the following hashtags: "#bleedingwhiletrans #menstruator #genderinclusion #mencanmenstruate #protectranskids #periodpride #genderdysphoria #menstruationmatters #ifmenhadperiods."

The photo provoked a fiery debate in the comments section with many expressing their disgust at seeing period blood - a totally natural and very vital part of life - while others heaped support on Clemmer while trying to explain their argument for why your genitalia doesn't determine your gender. "Genitalia doesn't determinate your gender, so it is your brain what determinates it. He hadn't a choice about being a man, because he always had been a man. And there's no thing about "scientific gender". Trans people usually, to be able to take hormones, they need to take psychological analysis to see if they have dysphoria (serious depression that can leak to thoughts of suicide). Because of dysphoria and because of this cisheteronormative society so many transgender kids had committed suicide. So no, this is not a game. This is not a whim. This is not something you can change or you can decide."

"This post is hope for the future! This is SO POWERFUL! I am SO proud of our fearless youth charging the way to a more loving and inclusive tomorrow!!!!," another added. But for every positive comment, there were 100 negative and downright nasty ones, with some even being so sick as to tell Clemmer to kill himself. "Men cannot have fucking periods. You are everything that is wrong with the fucking world, seriously. THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS A MALE HUMAN BEING HAVING A DAMN PERIOD. It's literally scientifically impossible, any person with a slight bit of intelligence will tell you that. Silly fucker," one wrote.

Whatever your opinion on this controversial topic, we reckon we should all get on living our best lives and allow everyone around us to, don't you agree? Let us know your thoughts

