Home / Women in Focus / Key debates / Women Are Squishing Their Boobs Into Hearts On Social Media For No Apparent Reason

Women in Focus

Women Are Squishing Their Boobs Into Hearts On Social Media For No Apparent Reason

By Helen Turnbull Published today at 11:25

I'm all for body-positive trends, although I'm yet to be so brave as to publicise my many imperfections on social media, but the latest one doing the rounds is a little more controversial than its predecessors. Women in China, and more specifically users of the social-media network Weibo, are celebrating what God gave them by squishing their boobs into adorable heart shapes for the world to see.

Women's nipples and social-media have a tumutulous relationship - hence the #freethenipple movement - in that it's near-on impossible for them to co-exist in the same place. The valid argument is that while men are allowed to flaunt their nips in all their pink and pointy glory on Instagram and the like, women are put on the proverbial naughty step if they dare to show one smidgen of lady nip. That's why I can't help but think this so-called body-positivity trend is not as progressive as its predecessors.

Women in China are showing their boobs some social-media love by squishing them into little heart shapes, ensuring their nipples are firmly concealed by their finger tips, and posting photos online for the world to see and admire.

Female Weibo users are taking part in the so-called 'heart-shaped boob challenge' for reasons which are so far not clear. The trend requires participants to squish their boobs using their fingers to make a little heart, hiding their nipples under their fingertips where they meet.

It might sound easy but I speak from practice - this is an impossible task if your boobs aren't perfectly proportioned i.e. your breasts are small and your nipples large. It's hardly all-inclusive which questions the message these girls are sending out to society - they're essentially promoting a conventional and out-dated beauty ideal, big breasts triumph, the exact thing we're trying to get away from in this day and age. SIGH.

Are you tempted to try this at home? Let us know @soFeminineUK

Liked this? You might also like:

#Mermaidthighs is The Body-Positive Response to Thigh Gaps We've Always Wanted

This Artist Creates The Best Middle Finger Up Response To The Thigh Gap

'Cellulite Saturday' Is The New Body-positive Instagram Trend Calling Bullsh*t On Beauty Ideals

by Helen Turnbull

You might also like

This Woman Is Setting The Record Straight For Pregnant Women Everywhere, One C-Section Photo At A Time
by the editorial team
This Body-positive Blogger Clapped Back To Trolls Who Slammed Her For Gaining Weight In The Best Way
by the editorial team
YAS! Science Says Plus Sized Women Are Having A Positive Impact On Our Mental Health
by the editorial team
This Artist Creates The Best Middle Finger Up Response To The Thigh Gap
by the editorial team
Loose Women's Unphotoshopped Underwear Shoot Is The Body-confident Campaign Women Need
by the editorial team
A Transgender Man Has Given Birth To His First Baby
by the editorial team
This Woman Posted A Powerful Photo To Show The Reality Of Depression
by the editorial team
The Hottest Summer Trend Is The Visible Belly Outline, And Here's The Proof
by the editorial team
A Female Body-builder Body-shamed Another Woman In The Gym And People Are Understandably Outraged
by the editorial team
Work for yourself - get your small business online
by the editorial team
Tess Holliday Has A Few Things To Say About Robbie Tripp's 'Curvy Wife' Tribute
by the editorial team
This Husband's Note To His Wife And Her 'Curvy Body' Is What Romance Is Made Of
by the editorial team
This Fitness Instagram Star Wants You To Stop Being So Self-critical
by the editorial team
This Model Shared A Pic Of Her Cellulite And Instagram Just Can't Get Enough
by the editorial team
This Woman Wants To Open A Vagina Museum And We're All For It
by the editorial team
#Mermaidthighs is The Body-Positive Response to Thigh Gaps We've Always Wanted
by the editorial team
Job interviews
by the editorial team
A Woman In Saudi Arabia Is Being Investigated By Police For Wearing A Mini Skirt
by the editorial team
Personality tests
by the editorial team
This Inspiring Runner Shared A Photo Of Her Cellulite For The Best Reason
by the editorial team
Writing a cover letter
by the editorial team