TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

Easter may be a distant memory now and summer isn't quite here yet, but this lovely lot will cheer you up no end we promise! On your marks, get set, SPEND!

If like me, you spent almost all of last month's pay cheque on an Easter egg binge, then 1. you hero, and 2. you may have experienced some regret for said choccy binge 'cos you didn't take into account those other necessities like say, your rent.



But fret not, because it's time to put that behind us because pay day is officially here again, which means it's time to learn from last month's mistakes and spend the lot on something more useful - and that's where our pay day haul comes in.

Here's what we're loving this month. Happy spending!

To up your brow game x100

Hi Brow Expert Treatment

RRP: On request.

Available at: Lash Perfect

Book your appointment here.

Because nothing says spring like a new scent

Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct

RRP: £68 (100ml)

Available from: The Perfume Shop

Foe your best skin ever

Jojoba Ultimate Serum

£45.95

Available from: LookFantastic

To inject some rose gold into your life

Monsoon Rose Gold Gift Set

RRP: £29

Available from: Monsoon

Because every girl deserves wrist candy

TIMEX Fairfield Watch

RRP: £84.99

Available from: Timex

To put a spring in your step

FARM All Over Print Leggings

RRP: £25

Available from: JD Sports

So you can match your babin' wardrobe to your scent wardrobe

Babe Power by Missguided

RRP: £28 80ml

Available from: Missguided

Because platforms are the only style to be seen in right now

Puma Basket Platform Leather Trainers

RRP: £75

Available from: JD Sports

For a unique fashion experience

Curated Crowd is a brand new online platform helping to connect emerging fashion designers and patrons through crowdfunding and e-commerce. If you're a patron, you can discover new designers and projects you like, contribute an amount to the project and receive exclusive reward items from the designers. So you're helping to fund their creative journey as well as receiving designer garb.



Likewise, if you're a budding designer, you too can sign up to promote your designs to potential patrons. Get involved here.

To make your life SO much easier

The Eye Compact Beach Towel

RRP: £10

Available from: The Eye

To get your five a day the stylish way

Brave Soul Strawberry T-shirt

RRP: £4.99

Available from: MandM Direct

To make removing your makeup a doddle

Removeil

RRP: £24.99

Available from: Removeil

For a dewy AF complexion

Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream

RRP: £82

Available from: All Beauty

For a fresh complexion in an instant

Rio Rosa Defence Facial Oil

RRP: £24.99

Available from: RioRosa

To save yourself those annoying gel removal appointments

Elliona Gel Off Gel Removal Kit

RRP: £6.00

Available from: Tesco

Because we're living for anything bardot

Ribbon Orange Bardot Tee

RRP: £11.99

Available from: MandM Direct

Because shots are always a good idea

Imedeen Advanced Beauty Shot

RRP: £32.99

Available from: LookFantastic

Because long, lucious lashes are always on trend

Mineral Mascara

RRP: £17.50

Available from: Odylique

Because you'll need a sassy outfit for all those BBQs *prays for sun*

Chi Chi Adira Jumpsuit

RRP: £48

Available from: Chi Chi Clothing

To grow back the over-plucked brows you lost to the nineties

Revitabrow Advanced

RRP: £99

Available from: Revitalash

To blast your fave tunes wherever you are

BeoPlay P2

RRP: £149

Available from: Beoplay

For *swoosh* worthy lengths

SexyHair Core Flex Masque

RRP: £16.95

Available from: LookFantastic

To inject some flower power into your life

FLAVR Phone Case

RRP: £24.99

Available from: FLAVR

To make the commute more musical

iAM Buttons Headphones

RRP: £169.95

Available from: Apple

For a bottle that's as pretty as the perfume

Viktor & Rolf BONBON Spring/Summer Sparkling EDT

RRP: £58

Available from: Escentual

To carry your essentials in style

Hampton Makeup Bag

RRP: £10

Available from: Happy + Co

Because pedi season is just around the corner

Essie Spring Collection Nail Polish

RRP: £7.99

Available from: Boots

For a beach-ready booty

Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa

RRP: £179.99

Available from: Superdrug

For diamond standard hands

Hand Rehab

RRP: £15

Available from: The Hero Project

To treat your hair from the inside out

Philip Kingsley Coconut Breeze Spa Treatment

RRP: £80 for 1 hour

Available from: The Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic

For a pout that packs a punch

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil

RRP: £16.70

Available from: Escentual

Because your skin needs some TLC

Dr Organic Skin Clear range

RRP: Prices from £5.99

Available from: Holland & Barrett

Because you'll need a new clutch for wedding season

Floral Print Box Clutch

RRP: £29

Available from: Kaleidoscope

To make blending a piece of cake

Look Good Feel Better Eyeshadow Blending Brush

RRP: £6.99

Available from: Feel Unique

Because we'd rather save our facial money for wine

Braun FaceSpa

RRP: £89.99

Available from: Boots

What will you be spending your dollar on this month? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

