TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

If like me, you spent almost all of last month's pay cheque on an Easter egg binge, then 1. you hero, and 2. you may have experienced some regret for said choccy binge 'cos you didn't take into account those other necessities like say, your rent.
But fret not, because it's time to put that behind us because pay day is officially here again, which means it's time to learn from last month's mistakes and spend the lot on something more useful - and that's where our pay day haul comes in.
Here's what we're loving this month. Happy spending!
To up your brow game x100
Hi Brow Expert Treatment
RRP: On request.
Available at: Lash Perfect
Book your appointment here.
Because nothing says spring like a new scent
Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct
RRP: £68 (100ml)
Available from: The Perfume Shop
Foe your best skin ever
Jojoba Ultimate Serum
£45.95
Available from: LookFantastic
To inject some rose gold into your life
Monsoon Rose Gold Gift Set
RRP: £29
Available from: Monsoon
Because every girl deserves wrist candy
TIMEX Fairfield Watch
RRP: £84.99
Available from: Timex
To put a spring in your step
FARM All Over Print Leggings
RRP: £25
Available from: JD Sports
So you can match your babin' wardrobe to your scent wardrobe
Babe Power by Missguided
RRP: £28 80ml
Available from: Missguided
Because platforms are the only style to be seen in right now
Puma Basket Platform Leather Trainers
RRP: £75
Available from: JD Sports
For a unique fashion experience
Curated Crowd is a brand new online platform helping to connect emerging fashion designers and patrons through crowdfunding and e-commerce. If you're a patron, you can discover new designers and projects you like, contribute an amount to the project and receive exclusive reward items from the designers. So you're helping to fund their creative journey as well as receiving designer garb.
Likewise, if you're a budding designer, you too can sign up to promote your designs to potential patrons. Get involved here.
To make your life SO much easier
The Eye Compact Beach Towel
RRP: £10
Available from: The Eye
To get your five a day the stylish way
Brave Soul Strawberry T-shirt
RRP: £4.99
Available from: MandM Direct
To make removing your makeup a doddle
Removeil
RRP: £24.99
Available from: Removeil
For a dewy AF complexion
Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream
RRP: £82
Available from: All Beauty
For a fresh complexion in an instant
Rio Rosa Defence Facial Oil
RRP: £24.99
Available from: RioRosa
To save yourself those annoying gel removal appointments
Elliona Gel Off Gel Removal Kit
RRP: £6.00
Available from: Tesco
Because we're living for anything bardot
Ribbon Orange Bardot Tee
RRP: £11.99
Available from: MandM Direct
Because shots are always a good idea
Imedeen Advanced Beauty Shot
RRP: £32.99
Available from: LookFantastic
Because long, lucious lashes are always on trend
Mineral Mascara
RRP: £17.50
Available from: Odylique
Because you'll need a sassy outfit for all those BBQs *prays for sun*
Chi Chi Adira Jumpsuit
RRP: £48
Available from: Chi Chi Clothing
To grow back the over-plucked brows you lost to the nineties
Revitabrow Advanced
RRP: £99
Available from: Revitalash
To blast your fave tunes wherever you are
BeoPlay P2
RRP: £149
Available from: Beoplay
For *swoosh* worthy lengths
SexyHair Core Flex Masque
RRP: £16.95
Available from: LookFantastic
To inject some flower power into your life
FLAVR Phone Case
RRP: £24.99
Available from: FLAVR
To make the commute more musical
iAM Buttons Headphones
RRP: £169.95
Available from: Apple
For a bottle that's as pretty as the perfume
Viktor & Rolf BONBON Spring/Summer Sparkling EDT
RRP: £58
Available from: Escentual
To carry your essentials in style
Hampton Makeup Bag
RRP: £10
Available from: Happy + Co
Because pedi season is just around the corner
Essie Spring Collection Nail Polish
RRP: £7.99
Available from: Boots
For a beach-ready booty
Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa
RRP: £179.99
Available from: Superdrug
For diamond standard hands
Hand Rehab
RRP: £15
Available from: The Hero Project
To treat your hair from the inside out
Philip Kingsley Coconut Breeze Spa Treatment
RRP: £80 for 1 hour
Available from: The Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic
For a pout that packs a punch
Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
RRP: £16.70
Available from: Escentual
Because your skin needs some TLC
Dr Organic Skin Clear range
RRP: Prices from £5.99
Available from: Holland & Barrett
Because you'll need a new clutch for wedding season
Floral Print Box Clutch
RRP: £29
Available from: Kaleidoscope
To make blending a piece of cake
Look Good Feel Better Eyeshadow Blending Brush
RRP: £6.99
Available from: Feel Unique
Because we'd rather save our facial money for wine
Braun FaceSpa
RRP: £89.99
Available from: Boots
What will you be spending your dollar on this month? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!
