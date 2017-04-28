Home / Beauty / Make up / #TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

Beauty

#TreatYoSelf Pay Day Haul: Beauty, Fashion & Everything In Between

By Rose Adams Published today at 10:40

Easter may be a distant memory now and summer isn't quite here yet, but this lovely lot will cheer you up no end we promise! On your marks, get set, SPEND!

If like me, you spent almost all of last month's pay cheque on an Easter egg binge, then 1. you hero, and 2. you may have experienced some regret for said choccy binge 'cos you didn't take into account those other necessities like say, your rent.

But fret not, because it's time to put that behind us because pay day is officially here again, which means it's time to learn from last month's mistakes and spend the lot on something more useful - and that's where our pay day haul comes in.

Here's what we're loving this month. Happy spending!

To up your brow game x100

Hi Brow Expert Treatment
RRP: On request.
Available at: Lash Perfect
Book your appointment here.

Because nothing says spring like a new scent

Abercrombie & Fitch First Instinct
RRP: £68 (100ml)
Available from: The Perfume Shop

Foe your best skin ever

Jojoba Ultimate Serum
£45.95
Available from: LookFantastic

To inject some rose gold into your life

Monsoon Rose Gold Gift Set
RRP: £29
Available from: Monsoon

Because every girl deserves wrist candy

TIMEX Fairfield Watch
RRP: £84.99
Available from: Timex

To put a spring in your step

FARM All Over Print Leggings
RRP: £25
Available from: JD Sports

So you can match your babin' wardrobe to your scent wardrobe

Babe Power by Missguided
RRP: £28 80ml
Available from: Missguided

Missguided babe power edp

Because platforms are the only style to be seen in right now

Puma Basket Platform Leather Trainers
RRP: £75
Available from: JD Sports

For a unique fashion experience

Curated Crowd is a brand new online platform helping to connect emerging fashion designers and patrons through crowdfunding and e-commerce. If you're a patron, you can discover new designers and projects you like, contribute an amount to the project and receive exclusive reward items from the designers. So you're helping to fund their creative journey as well as receiving designer garb.

Likewise, if you're a budding designer, you too can sign up to promote your designs to potential patrons. Get involved here.

To make your life SO much easier

The Eye Compact Beach Towel
RRP: £10
Available from: The Eye

To get your five a day the stylish way

Brave Soul Strawberry T-shirt
RRP: £4.99
Available from: MandM Direct

To make removing your makeup a doddle

Removeil
RRP: £24.99
Available from: Removeil

For a dewy AF complexion

Elemis Pro Collagen Marine Cream
RRP: £82
Available from: All Beauty

For a fresh complexion in an instant

Rio Rosa Defence Facial Oil
RRP: £24.99
Available from: RioRosa

To save yourself those annoying gel removal appointments

Elliona Gel Off Gel Removal Kit
RRP: £6.00
Available from: Tesco

Because we're living for anything bardot

Ribbon Orange Bardot Tee
RRP: £11.99
Available from: MandM Direct

Because shots are always a good idea

Imedeen Advanced Beauty Shot
RRP: £32.99
Available from: LookFantastic

Because long, lucious lashes are always on trend

Mineral Mascara
RRP: £17.50
Available from: Odylique

Because you'll need a sassy outfit for all those BBQs *prays for sun*

Chi Chi Adira Jumpsuit
RRP: £48
Available from: Chi Chi Clothing

To grow back the over-plucked brows you lost to the nineties

Revitabrow Advanced
RRP: £99
Available from: Revitalash

To blast your fave tunes wherever you are

BeoPlay P2
RRP: £149
Available from: Beoplay

For *swoosh* worthy lengths

SexyHair Core Flex Masque
RRP: £16.95
Available from: LookFantastic

To inject some flower power into your life

FLAVR Phone Case
RRP: £24.99
Available from: FLAVR

To make the commute more musical

iAM Buttons Headphones
RRP: £169.95
Available from: Apple

For a bottle that's as pretty as the perfume

Viktor & Rolf BONBON Spring/Summer Sparkling EDT
RRP: £58
Available from: Escentual

To carry your essentials in style

Hampton Makeup Bag
RRP: £10
Available from: Happy + Co

Because pedi season is just around the corner

Essie Spring Collection Nail Polish
RRP: £7.99
Available from: Boots

For a beach-ready booty

Braun Silk-épil 9 SkinSpa
RRP: £179.99
Available from: Superdrug

Braun

For diamond standard hands

Hand Rehab
RRP: £15
Available from: The Hero Project

To treat your hair from the inside out

Philip Kingsley Coconut Breeze Spa Treatment
RRP: £80 for 1 hour
Available from: The Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic

For a pout that packs a punch

Clarins Instant Light Lip Comfort Oil
RRP: £16.70
Available from: Escentual

Because your skin needs some TLC

Dr Organic Skin Clear range
RRP: Prices from £5.99
Available from: Holland & Barrett

Dr Organic Skin Clear range

Because you'll need a new clutch for wedding season

Floral Print Box Clutch
RRP: £29
Available from: Kaleidoscope

To make blending a piece of cake

Look Good Feel Better Eyeshadow Blending Brush
RRP: £6.99
Available from: Feel Unique

Because we'd rather save our facial money for wine

Braun FaceSpa
RRP: £89.99
Available from: Boots

What will you be spending your dollar on this month? Let us know @SoFeminineUK!

